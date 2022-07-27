Dbacks extend Giants' losing streak to 7 games with 5-3 win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera's squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend the San Francisco Giants' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win on Wednesday.
Jake McCarthy opened the seventh inning with a bunt single overturned by video review — he was initially called out — and Sergia Alcántara hit a single off Logan Webb (9-4) after initially squaring around to bunt. He went to second when Giants center fielder Austin Slater tried to throw out McCarthy at third.