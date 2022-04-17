Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 10:43 p.m.
1 of14 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, celebrates with Eric Hosmer after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 San Diego Padres' Austin Nola gets hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, is greeted by bench coach Ryan Christenson after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson left, and center fielder Guillermo Heredia, right, celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Sunday night despite having just three hits.
Darvish (1-1) allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday.
Written By
RICHARD J. MARCUS