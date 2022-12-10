Darthard leads Utah Valley past Northern Arizona 80-75 in OT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aziz Bandaogo scored six points in overtime and Le'Tre Darthard hit four clutch free throws in the extra period as Utah Valley knocked off Northern Arizona, 80-75 on Saturday.

Jalen Cone pulled Northern Arizona even at 68-68 with 1:27 left and both teams missed a chance to win the game in regulation, but Bandaogo threw down a dunk to put the Wolverines in front to start the overtime period, drew a foul and hit both free throws, then added a layup with under two minutes left to put Utah Valley up, 76-70.