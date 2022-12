EVART – Evart’s key behind a district championship football season with a 10-2 record, could be explained in two words:

Dakobe White.

The junior wide receiver/defensive back Evart played was voted MHSFCA All Region to the two positions and first team all-conference.

“Dakobe is one of the most dangerous players in northern Michigan at any divisional level,” Evart coach Pat Craven said. “His speed, hands, and athletic ability are second to none. He has 839 yards receiving with 13 TDs, along with one rushing TD. Defensively, he has 39 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.”

This was his second year on the varsity.

“It was an amazing season, both on offense and on defense,” he said, adding his ability to catch the pigskin on offense was a major advantage.”

When it comes to defense, White was like glue in guarding the offensive players who posed a threat.

A major highlight was a 97-yard touchdown run in the regular-season final against Beaverton.

“It was a medium length pass and I ran the rest of the way,” White said.

The key behind Evart’s success in 2022 “was probably our O line,” White said.

The win against Lake City was perhaps the highlight, White said.

He’s also in basketball and track and field and said basketball is his favorite.

THE DAKOBE WHITE FILE

Favorite athlete: Draymond Green

Favorite food: tomato soup

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite movie: Top Gun Maverick