Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 12:11 a.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.
Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended.