Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 4:23 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday.
Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators.
PATRICK STEVENS