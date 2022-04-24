Chisholm has 4 hits, misses cycle, as Marlins top Braves 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Jazz Chisholm wanted the cycle.

The dynamic Miami second baseman settled for leading an offensive breakout for the Marlins.

Chisholm drove in three runs with four hits, including a leadoff homer, and the Marlins rode a season-high 14 hits to a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Chisholm also scored three runs and stole two bases. After hitting a first-inning homer, fifth-inning double and a single in the sixth, Chisholm needed a triple for the cycle. Instead, he added an infield single in the ninth.

“The last at-bat I wanted it,” Chisholm said. “I was going for the gaps, I won’t lie.”

Chisholm is hitting .325 with four homers and has driven in 15 runs.

“He was good tonight out of the gate, and it was good to see him kind of continuing on,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

In a back-and-forth game, pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper gave Miami the lead for good when he drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh.

“It’s good to see our guys rolling,” Mattingly said.

Trailing 7-6, the Marlins rallied with three runs against Braves hard-throwing rookie Spencer Strider (0-1), who gave up two hits and two walks without recording an out. The Braves’ bullpen gave up six runs.

Cooper’s single to right field drove in Brian Anderson, who walked, and Joey Wendle, who singled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch from Strider before Cooper’s hit. Jesús Aguilar added a sacrifice fly for a two-run lead.

Alex Dickerson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit homers for the Braves.

Steven Okert (2-0) recorded two outs. Tanner Scott, Miami’s sixth pitcher, recorded the final three outs for his first save of the season and second of his career.

On the night he received his Braves World Series ring, Jorge Soler’s run-scoring single in the sixth off Collin McHugh gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead. Atlanta answered with Dansby Swanson’s two-run single in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 lead.

Elieser Hernández allowed five runs on seven hits, including three homers, in 4 2/3 innings for the Marlins.

Atlanta’s Ian Anderson gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in five innings.

Chisholm led off the fifth with a double before stealing third and scoring on Avisail Garcia’s single.

RING WITH BLING

Braves manager Brian Snitker presented Soler his 2021 World Series ring before the game. Soler was the World Series MVP for the Braves in their win over the Houston Astros and received another ovation from Atlanta fans in the pregame ceremony.

There was a crowd around Soler’s locker after the game as he showed off his ring, including the unique feature which allows the top to open to reveal a LED light and an outline of Truist Park.

“Having the ring is great,” Soler said through a translator. “The ring is incredible.”

Soler received ovations from the fans in each of the first two games. Soler said he “received that love from the fans immediately” after joining the Braves last season.

JUST A GREAT HITTER

Mattingly said Miguel Cabrera, who reached 3,000 career hits on Saturday with the Detroit Tigers, “has been incredible” in his long career. Cabrera played his first five seasons with the Marlins following his debut in 2003 for the World Series championship team.

Mattingly said Cabrera ranks “as one of the top right-handed hitters who ever played, from the time he was a kid in the World Series. I got a chance to see him a little bit when I was in the American League. Just a great hitter.”

SOLO HOMER STREAK ENDS

Dickerson’s two-run homer in the fourth ended Atlanta’s streak of 16 consecutive solo shots. It was the Braves’ longest streak of homers with no runners on base since at least 1960 and began after Riley’s two-run homer on opening day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas was scratched with flu-like symptoms. 3B Jon Berti entered the lineup and Wendle moved from third to shortstop.

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. (right knee) is attacking his minor league rehab assignment as if motivated to rush the team’s May 6 target date for coming off the IL. Acuña stole his second base of his rehab while having two hits and a walk on Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett. “Looking at some of the video, I think he might have been a little more active than you wanted to see,” Snitker said with a smile Saturday before adding Acuña is providing “good indicators that he’s right where he needs to be.”

UP NEXT

Miami left-hander Jesús Luzardo will face Atlanta rookie right-hander Bryce Elder to wrap up the three-game series on Sunday.

