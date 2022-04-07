Column: Tiger delivers again on the biggest stage in golf TIM DAHLBERG, AP Sports Columnist April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 8:59 p.m.
1 of18 Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Joaquin Niemann, right, of Chile, watches as Tiger Woods misses a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Tiger Woods walks across the Serazen Bridge on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Tiger Woods reacts to his approach shot on the eighth fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Tiger Woods walks up the ninth fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Tiger Woods uses eye drops on the seventh green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Tiger Woods waves after his shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Tiger Woods holds up his ball after playing out the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The masses spread out across Augusta National believed, roaring gleefully from the time Tiger Woods stepped on the first tee until he trudged up the 18th hole, using his wedge to help brace his steps along the way. At a time sports heroes are in short supply, theirs was on full display and easy to spot in a bright pink shirt, as if anyone needed any help.
More importantly, Woods himself believed. And on a day many thought they would never see, he probably needed it even more.