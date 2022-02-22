Cole's layup, defense lifts No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Nova PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 10:48 p.m.
1 of11 Connecticut's R.J. Cole knocks the ball from Villanova's Collin Gillespie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Connecticut's Isaiah Whaley, center, reacts toward an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) looks to shoot under pressure from Connecticut's Tyler Polley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, center, reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Hurley was ejected. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, left, listens to associate head coach Kimani Young, right, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Connecticut coach Dan Hurley walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) shoots as Connecticut's R.J. Cole (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.
Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.
Written By
PAT EATON-ROBB