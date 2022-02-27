Cockburn, Plummer help No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85 LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 5:31 p.m.
1 of8 Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) blocks a shot attempted by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) drives to the basket past Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) takes a shot against Michigan forward Moussa Diabate, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Alfonso Plummer had 26, helping No. 15 Illinois beat Michigan 93-85 on Sunday.
Plummer had 23 points in the first half as the Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) led by eight. They were ahead by 15 midway through the second half before the Wolverines (15-12, 9-8) rallied to give themselves a shot at a comeback win.