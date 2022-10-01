Clayton Kershaw sharp, MLB-best Dodgers rout Rockies 10-1 DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48.