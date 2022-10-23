Chock and Bates of US win ice dance gold at Skate America

Madison Chock and Evan Bates stood atop the podium at Skate America for the first time in seven years on Sunday, and along the way, stepped into the spotlight as the preeminent American ice dancers following the retirement of close friends and longtime training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
Despite a miscue on their character step sequence — they got no points for the free dance element — Chock and Bates still managed to squeak by fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker by the slimmest of margins.