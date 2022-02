Pioneer file photo

EVART – Evart went 4-1 as a team with wins over Ithaca, Muskegon Catholic Central, Pine River B, and Montabella on Saturday. Cole Hopkins went 5-0 and picked up his 100th career win. Sam Bailey went 4-1 along with Riley Ransom.

“We had some big matches from some of our young guys that really helped our team out,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said. “We are off on Wednesday and don't step back into action until Saturday at Pine River for our conference meet.”