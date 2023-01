REED CITY – Chippewa Hills’ wrestling team won its Central State Activities Association showdown with host Reed City 46-27 on Wednesday.

Both teams had beaten Newaygo in earlier matches. Chippewa Hills had a 78-6 win over the Lions.

Going undefeated for Chippewa Hills for the night were Teddy MacGregor, Raymond Irwin, Tyler Geer, Tyler Saxton, Jon Koepf, Nathan Thayer, Hunter Sellers, Isaiah Lake and Jack Rossa.

“It was an overall great effort by all of our wrestlers,” Chippewa Hills coach Tyler Vogel said. “We are looking to continue to improve. We are currently 3-4.”

Reed City defeated Newaygo 60-14. Coyote winners were JD Adrianse, Matt Cutler, Logan, Kindig, Elijah and Izaiah Lentz, Hunter Fagan-Moyer, Bryson Hughes, Wyatt Spalo and Carter Johnson.

Winners against Chippewa Hills for the Coyotes were Izaiah Lentz, Hughes, Johnson, Barron Bowman and Spalo.

Wariror winners against the Coyotes were Raymond Irwin, Geer, Tyler Saxton, Koepf, Sellers, Thayer, Isaih Lake, Macgregor and Adrionne Lucas.

“We got a look at Chip tonight,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “I know they got off to a slow start this season but they were on all cylinders tonight. It was nice to see them early. We have some work to do.”

Fagan-Moyer was 1-1, winning a pin and losing a decision.

“My first match, I didn’t start off too great but turned it around,” he said. “My second match could have gone either way. It was tight and there were a lot of throws back and forth.”

He lost his Chippewa Hills match to Sellers and said if he wrestled the Warrior athlete again, “I would definitely have to stay off the body. He’s a lot faster lower wise than I am. Upper weight I had him beat tossing wise.”

The draw took place on Wednesday for the district tournament later this season at Reed City. Chippewa Hills drew a bye and will face the Reed city-Big Rapids winner. The Coyotes would get a rematch but only if they get past a very competitive Big Rapids team.

“Hpoefully we would get another shot at thme, but we have some work to do, Steiug said. “I felt like our guys the last couple of weeks have been off key a little bit. But we’ll get back on track.”

Hughes own his Newaygpo match on a forfeit and wrestled Chippewas Hills’ Austin Humphrey to a 11-9 win.

It was the first time Humprhey and Hughes wrestled this season.

“The key was constant moving, keeping constant energy, keeping the tempo up,” Hughes said.

Hughes and the Coyotes hope to get another shot this season at the Wariorrs. If that would happen, the key to success, Hughes said, would be “keeping the energy and staying locked in and believing they can win.”

Chippewa Hills and Reed City will be wrestling this weekend in Lakeview and Pine River.