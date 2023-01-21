Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, questionable to return vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the locker room in the second quarter of Kansas City's AFC divisional-round playoff game against Jacksonville on Saturday after hurting his right ankle and was questionable to return.

Mahomes was moving up in the pocket late in the first quarter when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on his right ankle. The All-Pro quarterback managed to make it to the end of the quarter, when the Chiefs training staff taped his ankle, and he proceeded to lead them to a field goal to regain a 10-7 lead.