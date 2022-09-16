Chargers' Herbert bruised and battered in 27-24 loss in KC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was left to walk gingerly into the trainer's room inside Arrowhead Stadium, his left arm held tightly to his battered ribs, after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
Herbert was expected to get X-rays after getting crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna midway through the fourth quarter, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley was quick to say he thought his Pro Bowl quarterback would be OK.