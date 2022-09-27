Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10 DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Sep. 27, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase.