EVART – Brianna Cass is a senior guard providing valuable leadership and on-the-court contribution for an Evart Wildcat team enjoying a three-game winning streak.

It’s her third year on the varsity.

“Last year was pretty good,” Cass said, adding passing and defense are usually her strengths at a guard position. “(On passing) you have to be able to see the floor. (On defense) the key is staying on your feet.

“We have a lot of athletic girls so we’re hoping to be a fast break team.”

Cass says she usually likes to shoot from the elbow area on the court.

“Bri is another team captain,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “She has had incredible success at the varsity level for Evart. We expect her to make a difference in every game she plays in. She has strong determination, aggressive offense, attacking and powerful defensive play, and a heart of determination that is unmatchable by other players.

The Wildcats enjoyed a dramatic 42-40 win over Lake City on Thursday in a battle of Highland Conference powers.

“We have a lot of athletic girls,” Cass said. “It’s going to be a different experience.”

Evart has made a transition to a new coach with Kunkle.

“She has more knowledge that we need,” Cass said. We hope to be quick up and down the court. Lake City and McBain are usually our toughest (league) opponents. We have to go into the game with a lot of confidence.”

Cass also does sideline cheer and said she was in a Morey Courts summer league for basketball.

THE BRIANNA CASS FILE

Favorite food: Chicken strip

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite musician: Zac Bryant

Favorite activity outside of sports: Be outdoors

Career goal: Welding