Big Rapids girls basketball holds back Reed City

REED CITY – Reed City girls basketball suffered a tough loss to Big Rapids on Friday, falling to 0-4 on the year after the 50-26 loss.

The Cardinals built a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and continued the lead throughout the second. Casey Terryn scored for the Coyotes off a steal to make it 16-10. Kelsie Gorczewicz scored off her own steal for a 24-13 halftime lead. She had a triple early in the third for a 29-13 lead.