Big Rapids girls basketball holds back Reed City Balanced scoring lifts undefeated BR over Coyotes John Raffel, Sports Director Dec. 12, 2022
Big Rapids' Leila Valentine (left) tries to work the ball past Reed City's Morgan Hammond during Friday's game.
Reed City's Morgan Hammond (21) and Kyleigh Weck (25) focus on defense.
Big Rapids girls are still undefeated following a 50-26 win over Reed City on Friday
REED CITY – Reed City girls basketball suffered a tough loss to Big Rapids on Friday, falling to 0-4 on the year after the 50-26 loss.
The Cardinals built a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and continued the lead throughout the second. Casey Terryn scored for the Coyotes off a steal to make it 16-10. Kelsie Gorczewicz scored off her own steal for a 24-13 halftime lead. She had a triple early in the third for a 29-13 lead.