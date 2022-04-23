Capitals blank Coyotes 2-0, complete successful road trip JACK THOMPSON, Associated Press April 23, 2022
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the first period and Vitek Vanecek got his fourth shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games.
John Carlson scored his 16th into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. Sheary and Nic Dowd had the assists on that goal. Vanecek stopped 19 shots for his seventh career shutout and 20th victory of the season.