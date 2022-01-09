Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 8:18 a.m.
1 of8 Team Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and teammate Denis Shapovalov celebrate their win over Team Spain in the ATP Cup final in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lewins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain makes a backhand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lweins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Team Canada's pose with their troops as they celebrate their win over Team Spain in the ATP Cup final in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) DEan Lewins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain makes a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lweins/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Denis Shapovalov of Canada makes a forehand return to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Dean Lweins/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.
Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.