NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Chris Campos kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Stephen F. Austin outlasted Abilene Christian 41-38 on Saturday night.

Campos' winning kick came after Abilene Christian's Blair Zepeda was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining. Xavier Gipson returned the attempt 41 yards and a personal foul on the Wildcats added 15 yards and extended the game one play — setting up Campos' game-winner.