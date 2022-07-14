Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64 DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 11:41 a.m.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was one of his best moments in golf. The most recent one was even better.
In his British Open debut, Young plotted his way around the course in a gentle breeze and finished with a long two-putt birdie for an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy among the earlier starters.