COVID-hit Mariners beat reeling Rangers 4-2 behind Gilbert CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 1:12 a.m.
1 of18 Seattle Mariners acting manager Kristopher Negron, second from right, talks with umpires at home plate before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Negron was in the position due to manger Scott Servais testing positive for COVID-19. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, center, waits for acting manager Kristopher Negron (45) to take the ball as he is pulled from a baseball game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, left, and left fielder Jesse Winker leap in celebration after the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Seattle Mariners acting first base coach Zach Vincej, right, stands near the base as Mariners' Adam Frazier, left, looks toward second during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Vincej was in the role due to other members of the Mariners coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Seattle Mariners outfielders Jesse Winker, left, Jarred Kelenic, center, and Julio Rodriguez run off the field after the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Seattle Mariners closing pitcher Diego Castillo throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker catches a sacrifice fly hit by Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Seattle Mariners acting third base coach Tony Arnerich tells a runner to stay at the base during the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Arnerich was in the role due to Mariners third base coach Manny Acta testing positive for COVID-19. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Texas Rangers' Nick Solak strikes out swinging to end the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert greets teammates in the dugout after he was pulled from the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert follows through on a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead the COVID-hit Seattle Mariners over Texas 4-2 Wednesday night and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987.
Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny Acta and assistant coach Andy Bissell along with right fielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Paul Sewald due to positive COVID-19 tests.