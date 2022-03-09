Buie rallies Northwestern past Nebraska 71-69 in Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Boo Buie scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and drew a critical charge with 10.5 seconds left as Northwestern erased a 15-point second-half deficit to upend Nebraska 71-69 in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.
After forcing the Nebraska turnover, Buie was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining and made the first of two free throws. The Cornhuskers used their last timeout and when Buie missed the second free throw Trey McGowens pushed the ball up court only to have his contested floater in the lane deflected by Robbie Beran.