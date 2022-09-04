Brown hits two homers to lead Athletics past Orioles, 5-0 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 5:21 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday.
The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot and play a four-game series with the Blue Jays beginning Monday.
Written By
TODD KARPOVICH