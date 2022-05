COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Henry Ervil Swinney III, 53, of Clemson, South Carolina, was arrested on April 23. The attorney general's release said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swinney.