MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State stretched its winning streak to eight games, edging past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-74 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 17 points for Morehead State (14-5, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tray Hollowell added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 13 points.