Brink, Jones lead No. 2 Stanford over Washington State 61-54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Washington State 61-54 on Thursday night.

Haley Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (23-3, 14-0 Pac-12) and Hannah Jump scored 12. The Cardinal has 16 straight wins and 30 straight against Pac-12 opponents, including the postseason.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 to lead Washington State, (18-8, 10-5) which was coming off a win over then-No. 8 Arizona.

Brink helped Stanford dominate the boards, even though she picked up her fourth personal foul in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter and didn’t play much in the fourth.

Krystal Leger-Walker hit a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds and Washington State drew within seven points of the Cardinal. It was one of the closest games in the history of the series, in which Stanford has won all 71 games.

Stanford led at halftime, 28-17. Jones hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Stanford a 44-32 lead heading into the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars can still make school history with a victory Saturday. Their 18 overall wins and 10 conference wins match the most in team history (NCAA era). A victory would also clinch a bye for WSU in next week’s conference tournament for the first time ever.

Stanford: The Cardinal will be going for its eighth perfect conference season and its first since 2012. Stanford is the only Pac-12 team to accomplish the feat once.

UP NEXT:

Washington State: At California on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Washington on Saturday.

