Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 5 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett strips the ball form New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Saints recovered the ball. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett strips the ball form New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Saints recovered the ball. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Ryan Succop celebrates after a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Officials break a brawl between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore reacts after being thrown out of the game after a brawl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans leaves the field after being thrown out of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.
Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.