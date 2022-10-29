Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina 23-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives as Missouri built a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight win over No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10, on Saturday night.
Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards while the Tigers' defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and held the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) to 203 total yards. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) won their second straight after starting league play 0-3.