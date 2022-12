REED CITY—Reed City bowlers opened their season against Tri-County last week.

Thomas Wheeler is the coach for the new Reed City bowling program, whose home lanes are in Evart. On Saturday, Reed City girls lost 29-1 to Tri County.

“During the individual portion both Morgan Morley and Callie Chupp bowled well,” Wheeler said. “Morgan had a high of 123 pins on the day and Callie had a high of 100 pins.

Tri County 24, Reed City 6

The boys started off strong taking the first Baker game with a score of 132 pins to 101.

“We dropped the second Baker Game,” Wheeler said. “Individually, Caidin Thompson had a solid day with games of 126 and 139 for a 265 series: 132.5 average. Michael Perri had a solid first game with 136 pins followed by 103 in the second for a 239 series: 119.5 average.