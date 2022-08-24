Bolt hits leadoff sacrifice fly in 10th, A's beat Marlins Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 6:50 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Skye Bolt hit a leadoff sacrifice fly — as strange as that sounds — in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday to avert a three-game sweep.
With David MacKinnon on second base as the automatic runner and the score tied at 2, Marlins left-hander Richard Bleier flung a wild pitch. That advanced MacKinnon to third, and Bolt followed with a winning flyball.