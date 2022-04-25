Reed City baseball team falls

BASEBALL

St. Francis sweeps Reed City

TRAVERSE CITY – St. Francis won the first game 10-0 in five innings on Saturday. Trenton Howell had the lone hit for Reed City. Max Hammond went 2 2/3 and took the loss. He walked four and struck out five.

Canyon Reed also pitched.

St. Francis won the second game 3-1.

Hammond had the lone hit for Reed City in the second game. Xavier Allen went five innings and gave up five hits, three runs and struck out five.

“(St. Francis) was pretty good and didn’t make many mistakes,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “I thought we competed well and played well.”

Pine River sweeps Farwell

LEROY – The Bucks won the first game 13-1 on Saturday.

Cole Hill was the winning pitcher. Nathan Marks had three hits while Braeden Larr had two hits and an RBI and Jake Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Dan Leydet had a double.

Pine River won the second game 11-1. Tim Gum was the winning pitcher. Larr had three this and two RBIs, Marks had two hits with an RBI. Dillon Blood had two doubles and three RBIs.

Reed City vs. Kingsley

Reed City won the first game 13-9 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game 2 was called short due to darkness with Kingsley up 4-2.

In the first game for Reed City, Spencer Hansen had a hit and two BRIs. Max Hammond and Xavier Alen had hits and an RBI. Bryce Wein had three RBIs. Trent Howell, Isaac Williams and Isaiah Moore all added a hit. Canyon Morgan had two hits.

Noah Morgan was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He allowed five hits in four innings and struck out six.

Hansen had two hits the second game. Hammond, Xavier Allen, Howell and Moore had one apiece. Hansen went three innings on the mound.

Reed City is 3-4 and plays Saturday at Traverse City St Francis.

SOFTBALL

Evart 18, Beal City 4

EVART – Addy Gray was the winning pitcher in this Friday win. She went six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while walking one. Veronica Lofquist had a home run for Evart.

Kylynn Thompson, Gray and Skylar Baumgardner had multiple hits for Evart.

Kingsley sweeps Reed City

KINGSLEY -- The game one score was 6-1 on Thursday. Hitters were Paityn Enos and Isabell Guy with one hit each. The pitcher of record was Isabell Guy. She gave up six runs, two earned on four hits, struck out three and walked one.

“Second game score was 12-2. Hitters were Isabell Guy and Hayden Cutler with one hit each. Pitcher of record was Guy who gave up 12 runs, nine earned on 11 hits, walked four and struck out two.”

Reed City is 4-4. The next game is Monday at home vs Pine River.

TRACK

Lakeview Invitational

LAKEVIEW – Pine River girls tied for first in the 11-team Lakeview Invitational on Friday.

Also for the boys, Evart (50) was fifth, Pine River sixth (34.75) and Morley Stanwood 10th (17.75). For the girls, Pine River had tied Ludington for first (103), Morley Stanwood was third (91.5). Big Rapids fifth (71) and Evart eighth (8).

The Pine River girls were led by firsts from Lynnesia Belvin in the 100 (13.99) and long jump 15 ½.

McKenzy McCray was fourth for Evart in the long jump (29-2).