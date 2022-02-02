Evart cheer team places fifth in its division

Pioneer photo/John Raffel, john raffel

EVART -- Evart took fifth place in a seven-team Division 2. Taking first was Mason County Central (729), followed by Beal City (639), Breckenridge (681.88), Marion (629.38), Evart (619.84), Harrison (605.18) and Lake City (559.40).

“We had some good things happen,’ Evart coach Marty Pattee said. “Our round one improved by over 25 points. Our round two was good. We struggled a little bit in round 3. We had a missing person. One of our bases was not there. We had to improvise. I think they did very well for only having two hours to fix that problem. We’re not quitters. They keep working. We’re going to get stronger.”