McBain NMC 63, Pine River 27

LEROY – NMC stayed undefeated at 6-0 with a win on Thursday, Jan. 13 over the Bucks, who trailed 16-7 after the first quarter, 40-10 at halftime and 57-19 after the third quarter.

“Their full-court pressure ate us alive,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We knew they were going to play it, yet we were totally unprepared and turned the ball over time after time. They also dominated the glass against us, on the rare occasion that they didn't knock down their shots.

“They are a very good team and shoot the ball very well, but I would like to hope they didn't see our best tonight. We will regroup in practice tomorrow and get ready for three games next week.”

The Bucks are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Evart 52, Roscommon 50

ROSCOMMON – Evart pulled out a road win on Friday, Jan. 14 over Roscommon to improve to 3-3 in the Highland Conference and 3-4 overall. Roscommon fell to 0-6 and 0-7.