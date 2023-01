STANTON – Kent City and Roscommon found success against area teams on Friday, earning wins over Reed City and Pine River.

Kent City 46, Reed City 33

KENT CITY – Kent City improved to 3-1 in the CSAA and 5-3 overall with this CSAA win on Friday.

Reed City fell to 3-1 and 6-5.

The Coyotes are home on Tuesday with Newaygo.

Roscommon 54 Pine River 49 (OT)

Roscommon led 16-4 after the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 33-29 after the third quarter. It was tied 47-47 after regulation and Roscommon had a 7-2 scoring edge in the overtime.



Nathan Marks had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bucks while Evan Esiline had 10 points, Dante Fauble had nine points and four steals and Tanner Prosch had nine points and eight rebounds for the Bucks.

“We came out flat and they came out firing,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “They made three 3s in the first quarter and we were in a 12-point hole out of the gate. We made a defensive change and shored some things up, but we really didn't do a great job of taking advantage of our size differential. To their credit, they outrebounded us, and I need to make sure we're spending more practice time on proper cut-outs around the basket.

“On the positive side, it was great to have Evan back for the first time since mid-December. It's going to take him a while to get his legs back, but his leadership on the court is crucial to us, and he made a huge difference, not just in scoring, but in drawing two charges. Those are spark plays that you need out of a senior Captain. The heart and the hustle are getting there, but we need to keep improving on the little things.”

Pine River is 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the league. The Bucks play Houghton Lake on Tuesday.

Pine River won the JV game 37-23 to improve to 10-1. Ayden Nichols was the leading scorer with 17



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kent City 64, Reed City 31

KENT CITY – Reed City fell to 2-3 in the CSAA and 4-9 overall following Tuesday’s loss to Kent City 5-0 and 11-2.

Reed City led 8-7 after the first quarter. It was 31-15, Kent City at halftime and 43-23 after the third quarter.

Molly Bowman had 12 points for Reed City. Kent City hit 11 3-point baskets.

“They had 13 (3-pointers) the other night so they’re shooting the ball well,” Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. “The kids gave a great effort tonight for 32 minutes. We led into the first couple of minutes of the second quarter and then they revved up their pressure.

“The second quarter was the difference, when you get outscored 24-7. We played six kids and we’ll be going like that for quite some time now.”

Reed City is home with Newaygo on Tuesday.