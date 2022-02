HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 19 points to lead five UTEP players in double figures as the Miners defeated Southern Miss 84-70 on Saturday.

Tydus Verhoeven added 13 points for the Miners (16-10, 9-5 Conference USA). Souley Boum chipped in 12, Jorell Saterfield scored 12 and Christian Agnew had 11. Boum also had seven rebounds.