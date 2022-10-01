Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 1, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.
Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.
STEVE MEGARGEE