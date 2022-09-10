Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 12:16 a.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late.
Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat.
STEPHEN HAWKINS