CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett had 11 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Betson made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds remaining, and Chicago State edged California Baptist 58-56 on Saturday.

Cal Baptist trailed 56-51 in the final minute before Ty Rowell hit a 3-pointer and a layup to tie the game with 15 seconds to go. Chicago State then got the ball to Betson who beat the clock with the winning jumper.