Before the shootout, Michigan rues missed 1st half chances

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy had the corner stall, right next to the exit of Michigan's locker room. So as his teammates slowly got dressed and left — one after the other — the quarterback embraced each with tears in his eyes.
He and the Wolverines had nearly pulled off a crazy comeback. Instead, they'll rue some missed opportunities, particularly early in the game, that helped No. 3 TCU pull off a 51-45 upset win over the Wolverines on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinals.