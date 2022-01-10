Bears opt to make sweeping changes, fire GM Pace, coach Nagy ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 12:22 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise.
Nagy's fate seemed sealed as the Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss at Minnesota on Sunday. But it was not clear if Pace also would be let go or retained in either his role or a different capacity.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN