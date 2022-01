Pine River's boy's basketball team was on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and trailed Roscommon 14-6 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.

The Bucks trailed 35-28 after three but outscored Roscommon 21-12 in the fourth.

Isaiah Dennis had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks while DJ Langworthy had six points and Austin Dean added six points, was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

“We really struggled with our defensive rotations and had some early foul trouble,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “It was just one of those nights where not much was going right, but Isaiah Dennis did what you hope to see a senior captain do, he put the entire team on his back and carried us to a vital conference win.”

Pine River is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in conference



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine River 46, Houghton 28

LEROY – Pine River’s girls improved to 3-4 in the league and 5-5 overall with Thursday’s road win.

The Bucs were up 14-11 after the first quarter, 25-20 at half and 37-23 after the third.

Hailey Wanstead had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals; Madi Sparks had 11 points, four assists; Amanda Hill had seven points and three steals and Avery Sumpter had five points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“It wasn’t pretty but a win’s a win,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.