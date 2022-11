REED CITY – One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run in the first round with a win over Montague.

The Montague team that the Coyotes faced on October 28 had two senior linemen, Dylan and Owen Powers, who are twin brothers and formerly from Reed City.

Their dad, Bob Powers, used to do the stats for the Reed City football team. His twins were the ball boys and kickoff tee boys for Reed City for many years. They were with the team for several years through the junior high until they moved from the area. They played football at Montague and were both senior linemen this season.

“I came back out for football this year and hadn’t played since the eighth grade,” Owen, who is 5-foot-8, 325 pounds said. “It feel good. My best friend is (Reed City running back) Noah Morgan. It’s good seeing him get the win here even though it’s tough for us.”

Dylan played three seasons of high school football. He was a defensive tackle. Owen played center.

“It was emotional,” Dylan said of being on a Montague team playing at Reed City in the first round of the playoffs. “This is where it all started. This brings back a lot of memories.”

They will graduate in the spring and join the work force but admit they’ll miss playing football.

“I'll miss the brotherhood with all the guys,” Dylan said.