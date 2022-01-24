Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 12:14 p.m.
War Eagle is flying high over men's college basketball for the first time in history.
A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.