At Olympics, Holcomb still an inspiration for USA Bobsled TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 11:34 p.m.
FILE- United States' Steven Holcomb celebrates after driving to a win with brakeman Steven Langton in the two-man bobsled World Cup event on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, in Lake Placid, N.Y. These Beijing Games are the second Olympics to take place since Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York on May 6, 2017. Yet nearly five years after his death, Holcomb is still felt within the program.
FILE- U.S. Steven Holcomb, left, and Carlo Valdes stand on the podium after the last run in the two-man bobsled competition at the Bob and Skeleton World Championships in Winterberg, Germany, Sunday, March 1, 2015. "I definitely made my peace with him being gone a long time ago," said Valdes, who used to push for Holcomb. "Now, it's about how I can help people understand the type of person he was — especially the guys on the team now."
4 of9 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Steven Holcomb and Samuel McGuffie of the United States speed down the track during the first run of the men's two-man bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria. These Beijing Games are the second Olympics to take place since Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York on May 6, 2017. Yet nearly five years after his death, Holcomb is still felt within the program. Kerstin Joensson/AP Show More Show Less
FILE- Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, celebrates after the women's monobob heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. "I never really wanted to break any of them," she said when her fourth Olympic medal passed Steven Holcomb's U.S. record "He's part of the reason I'm here to begin with. He guided me through most of my career. I wouldn't be here without him. That's all I can say. To be in that kind of company is just incredible."
FILE- Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Humphries adored Steven Holcomb three-time Olympic medalist from the U.S., even though they were never teammates since she was racing for Canada when he was driving for the U.S. Last year on her way to winning at the world championships, she used a set of runners on her sled that Holcomb used to have on his sled. "A big portion of this was for him, too," Humphries said, tears streaming down her face, after winning the world women's title last year.
8 of9 file- United States Olympic Winter Games bobsledder Carlo Valdes poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Five years since Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, he is still felt within the program. “I definitely made my peace with him being gone a long time ago,” said Valdes, who used to push for Holcomb. “Now, it’s about how I can help people understand the type of person he was — especially the guys on the team now." Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — By now, Steven Holcomb might have been part of the USA Bobsled coaching staff. Perhaps he would have been involved in research and development. Or maybe he would be recruiting and wooing the next generation of sliders.
He’d be involved, somehow.