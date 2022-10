HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Saturday night against Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Valdez, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA during the season. He started Game 2 of the Division Series against Seattle and didn't get a decision, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.