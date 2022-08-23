Assad, 4 relievers help Cubs stop Cards' 8-game streak, 2-0 MATT CARLSON, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 6:44 p.m.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad receives a standing ovation from the Wrigley Field crowd as he is pulled in the fifth inning of a baseball game and his Major League debut, against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright enters the dugout after pitching in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes and relief pitcher Brandon Hughes celebrate the team's 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals after a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina breaks his bat on the ground after flying out off a pitch from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson catches a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki watches his RBI single off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) steals second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is is unable to catch a high throw from catcher Yadier Molina during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Chicago.
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the NL Central-leading Cardinals' season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save.