Arkansas hits 7 HRs, beats Oklahoma St. 20-12 in semifinals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (18), Robert Moore (1) and Michael Turner (12) yell in celebration as Jalen Battles heads for home after hitting a grand slam against Oklahoma State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) yells in celebration as Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean (13) hangs his head after Arkansas' Jalen Battles hit a grand slam during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Oklahoma State catcher Chase Adkison watches as Arkansas' Jalen Battles (2) and teammates celebrate his grand slam during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arkansas' Jalen Battles (2) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Oklahoma State's Griffin Doersching yells after hitting a double against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Arkansas infielder Robert Moore throws toward second base during the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Oklahoma State pitcher Hueston Morrill (1) throws against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oklahoma State infielder David Mendham (31) misplays a throw to first base as Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (18) reaches base safely during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Arkansas third base coach Nate Thompson yells at an umpire over a called strike during the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.
Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.